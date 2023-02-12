The Women’s Championship fixture kicks off at Hayes Lane in Bromley on Sunday (12th February) at 12:00 GMT, with tickets available from just £5 for Season Ticket Holders and Members.

Palace Women are without a win in their last five games in all competitions – including an FA Cup defeat away in Durham a fortnight ago – but did beat their opponents in the reverse league game, 1-0 back in October.

Olding explained: “Obivously Durham are always a big game for us. We’ve obviously come back off a defeat there in the FA Cup, but we were able to beat them in the league beforehand.

“We know that if we just stick to our style and stick to our way of playing, and we’re at home in front of our fans, it’ll just be a good game – and hopefully we can get the result.

Having joined Palace during the summer, Olding said of the club: “I love it! I love the group, I love the staff and I’m so happy here.

“I’m back playing my best football, so compared to where I was with my injury, I finally feel like Palace has got me back to where I was before I got injured, so it’s a really nice feeling.

“Obviously, results haven’t been going our way as of late, but we’re very understanding in the changing room that this is a process, and we’re going to stick to our philosophy – we’re going to stick to our style of play.

“You’ve got to enjoy the journey – it’s not just about the destination, at the end of the day. We know we want to get promoted, but enjoy what we’re doing right now and enjoy the challenges coming our way.”

