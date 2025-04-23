The Eagles will make their second trip to Kingsmeadow this season, facing off against a Chelsea team aiming to secure yet another WSL title.

Is the match being broadcast?

Tonight's game (23rd April) kicks off at 19:15 BST at Kingsmeadow in Kingston and will be broadcast live on YouTube via the Barclays Women's Super League official channel, and the BBC Sport website in the UK.

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.