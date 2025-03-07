History awaits Crystal Palace on Sunday, as Leif Smerud's side take on Chelsea in a first ever Adobe Women's FA Cup quarter-final for the club.
The Eagles have beaten Sheffield United and Newcastle United in the tournament so far, but unbeaten Chelsea will prove to be a tough test for new manager Smerud.
Here are all ways you can follow the action this Sunday!
Is the match being broadcast?
The game this Sunday (9th March) kicks off at 14:30 GMT at Kingsmeadow and will be broadcast live on the Adobe Women's FA Cup YouTube channel, embedded above!
Alternatively, you can watch Sunday's game live on the FA Player here.
Away tickets are still available for this fixture, and you can get them here!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The Opposition
Sonia Bompastor joined Chelsea in the summer of 2024, replacing legendary manager Emma Hayes, who left after winning seven WSL titles with the club.
The Blues are unbeaten in all competitions, having dropped points in only two games all season.
Chelsea beat Charlton Athletic 4-0 in the third round and Everton 4-1 in the fourth round to get to the quarter-final stage.
Watch out for Lioness Lauren James as well as record signing Naomi Girma who became the most expensive women's player of all time in January, costing the club £900,000 from NWSL club San Diego Wave.
Factfile
- Manager: Sonia Bompastor
- Nickname: The Blues
- Ground: Kingsmeadow
- Founded: 1992 (35 years ago)