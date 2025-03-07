The Eagles have beaten Sheffield United and Newcastle United in the tournament so far, but unbeaten Chelsea will prove to be a tough test for new manager Smerud.

Here are all ways you can follow the action this Sunday!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (9th March) kicks off at 14:30 GMT at Kingsmeadow and will be broadcast live on the Adobe Women's FA Cup YouTube channel, embedded above!

Alternatively, you can watch Sunday's game live on the FA Player here.

Away tickets are still available for this fixture, and you can get them here!