Jo Potter's side will be looking to make it four wins in a row on Sunday, as they take on Women's National League South team Lewes FC in the third-round of the FA Cup.

The Eagles made history last season, as they reached the quarter-final stage of the competiton for the first time ever.

How can I watch the game?

If you're unable to attend, the fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 at 16:00 GMT.

TNT Sports has started broadcasting live Women's FA Cup matches from the first-round proper and now Channel 4, for the first time as part of the new broadcast deal, will also simulcast one match live every round.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest is the other third-round clash that has been selected for broadcast.

If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.

You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.

Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.