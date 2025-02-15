Palace Women made history last time out, with a 2-0 home win against Newcastle United sealing a first-ever quarter-final place in the Adobe Women's FA Cup.

Sunday's game is the last before the February international break, with a tough trip away to Manchester United awaiting Laura Kaminski and her team.

Here are all ways you can follow the action this Sunday!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (16th February) kicks off at 12:00 GMT at Leigh Sports Village in Greater Manchester and will be broadcast live on the WSL YouTube channel.

In the WSL this season, matches will be shown on both BBC Sport and Sky Sports, the two primary broadcast partners of the league.

Every single match which is not shown across these platforms this season will be available to live stream via the WSL YouTube channel.

Away tickets are still available for this fixture, and you can get them here!