Palace Women are hosting Liverpool at the VBS Community Stadium in the Barclays Women's Super League on Sunday (2nd March) at 14:00 – and you can watch it LIVE below!
It was a dramatic 1-1 draw the last time these two teams met, with Katie Stengel scoring the first goal of her Palace career at the Totally Wicked stadium in October.
Laura Kaminski and their team will be determined to get all three points on Sunday in what is set to be a thrilling clash in Sutton.
Here are the ways you can follow the action this Sunday!
Tickets are still available for this game, and you can get them here!
Is the match being broadcast?
The game this Sunday (2nd March) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The Opposition
Liverpool are a team with a strong WSL pedigree and they will prove to be a tough challenge for Palace.
Long-serving manager Matt Beard left the club on Thursday, with assistant coach Amber Whiteley taking charge of the Reds on Sunday.
Liverpool sit in seventh position, having taken 15 points from 14 games so far.
Keep an eye on Austria international Marie Höbinger, and Sophie Román Haug, who was Liverpool's top goal-scorer last season.
Factfile
• Manager: Amber Whiteley (interim)
• Nickname: The Reds
• Ground: St Helens Stadium
• Founded: 1989 (35 years ago)