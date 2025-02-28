It was a dramatic 1-1 draw the last time these two teams met, with Katie Stengel scoring the first goal of her Palace career at the Totally Wicked stadium in October.

Laura Kaminski and their team will be determined to get all three points on Sunday in what is set to be a thrilling clash in Sutton.

Here are the ways you can follow the action this Sunday!

Tickets are still available for this game, and you can get them here!

Is the match being broadcast?

The game this Sunday (2nd March) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League YouTube channel, embedded above!