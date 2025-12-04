Palace Women return to the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, where they face Birmingham City in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 - here is how you can watch the game..
Jo Potter's side will be looking to make it three wins in a row on Sunday, as the team looks to build momentum on the recent victories over Ipswich Town and Leicester City.
A win on Sunday could move the Eagles up to fourth place in the WSL2, should other results go our way.
Tickets are still available for Sunday's fixture, click the button below to secure your spot!
Is the match being broadcast?
The game this Sunday (7th December) kicks off at 14:00 GMT at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The Opposition
The Blues are one of the founding members of the FA Women’s Super League in 2011, finishing second in the league in both the 2011 and 2012 seasons, narrowly missing out on the title to Arsenal.
There is silverware in the St Andrew’s trophy cabinet as well, with the team winning the FA Women’s Cup in 2012.
They currently sit second place in the WSL2, and will be looking for promotion to the WSL this season, after just missing out to London City Lionesses last year.
- Manager: Amy Merricks
- Nickname: The Blues
- Ground: St Andrews, Birmingham
- Founded: 1968 (57 years ago)
Match Details
- Crystal Palace v Birmingham City
- Sunday, 7th December (14:00 GMT)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- VBS Community Stadium