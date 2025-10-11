Palace Women are back at the VBS Community Stadium this weekend, where they will face Sunderland in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 - here is how you can watch the game!
It's been pure entertainment at the VBS so far this season, with a whopping 12 goals scored in Palace's first two home league games.
A 98th minute equaliser from Newcastle United forced the Eagles to settle for a draw last weekend, with Manager Jo Potter keen to make amends this Sunday.
A win on Sunday could move the Eagles up to third place in the WSL2, should other results go our way.
Is the match being broadcast?
The game this Sunday (12th October) kicks off at 12:00 BST at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel, embedded above!
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The Opposition
Sunderland Women have a storied history of developing and bringing through top English talent. Lioness legends like Jill Scott, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes, Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, and Jordan Nobbs all came through the ranks at the Academy of Light.
Head Coach Melanie Reay's deep connection with Sunderland started during her teenage years playing for Cowgate Kestrels. A prolific striker for the Black Cats, she won the Golden Boot twice and helped secure promotion in 2005 before a brief spell at rivals Newcastle, following in the path of her cousin, Alan Shearer. After retiring in 2010, Reay gained valuable touchline experience before taking over as Sunderland Head Coach in March 2017.
There will be a return for Izzy Atkinson who played for the Eagles between January 2024 and July 2025, as well as goalkeeper Demi Lambourne who joined the club on loan for the 2023/24 season.
Factfile
- Manager: Melanie Reay
- Nickname: The Black Cats
- Ground: Eppleton Colliery Football Ground / Stadium of Light, Sunderland
- Founded: 1989 (36 years ago)
Match Details
- Crystal Palace v Sunderland
- Sunday, 12th October (12:00 BST)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- VBS Community Stadium