The Opposition
Sunderland Women have a rich history of developing top English talent, with numerous Lionesses legends like Jill Scott, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes, Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, and Jordan Nobbs having come through their ranks.
The Black Cats won the inaugural FA Women's Super League 2 title, earning them promotion to the top-flight where they competed for four successive seasons.
They helped smash the second-tier attendance record last season, with their clash away at Newcastle drawing 38,502 fans. Their home game against the Magpies that season also had an attendance of 15,387, indicating the huge appeal of women's football in the North East.
Founded: 1989 (37 years ago)
Nickname: The Black Cats
Stadium: Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground / Stadium of Light
Manager: Melanie Reay
Player to Watch: Emily Scarr - The 26-year-old forward has been in fine form, scoring seven and assisting three in 24 appearances so far this season.
Match Details
- Sunderland Women v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 26th April (14:00 BST)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- Stadium of Light