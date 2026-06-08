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Six Crystal Palace Women's players have joined up with their nations to play in important World Cup qualifiers and friendlies.
Season Tickets for the 2026/27 WSL campaign are now on-sale!
Click the button below to secure your spot ahead of a very exciting season in South London.
Direct qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup can be secured for Ireland, whilst Wales and Scotland have already secured a play-off place by finishing in the top three of their respective League B groups.
Allyson Swaby's Jamaica will contend a friendly double-header against Panama, and Sweden Under-23's will face Norway and Mexico in two friendlies across early June.
Read below to see who our players will be up against, and when they will be playing...
Hayley Nolan & Abbie Larkin
Ireland secured one of their best results in recent years on Friday, as they managed to beat the Netherlands 3-2 in Cork.
Abbie Larkin played a starring role in the win - providing an assist for Kyra Carusa before lofting the ball over Lize Kop to score Ireland's second.
She started up front alongside Carusa, whilst Hayley Nolan was an unused substitute.
The Girls in Green now find themselves in second-place, where a win against France on Tuesday will confirm a place at the World Cup for only the second time ever.
With fourth-place now confirmed for Poland, Ireland will face a team from League C in the play-off should they fail to beat France.
Fri, 5th June: Republic of Ireland 3-2 Netherlands (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Tue, 9th June (KO: 20:00): France v Republic of Ireland (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Elise Hughes
Wales were stunned by a late equaliser in Podgorica, as they failed to seize top spot in Group B1 after a 1-1 draw away at Montenegro.
Elise Hughes played the full 90 minutes and came agonisingly close to doubling Wales' lead in the first-half with a chip over the 'keeper, but it was scrambled away before it crossed the line.
With group leaders Czechia only drawing with Albania in the other game, this could prove to be a huge opportunity missed for Rhian Wilkinson's side.
They face Czechia in Cardiff on Tuesday, where a win will be enough for Wales to top the group.
Wales remain second in Group B1, and will face a League B group winner in that first-round play-off should they fail to win on Tuesday.
If they beat Czechia, they will top the group and face another second or third-placed League B team in a first-round play-off.
Should they win the first-round play-off, Wales will contend a final play-off, with the winner qualfiying for the World Cup in Brazil.
Fri, 5th June: Montenegro 1-1 Wales (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Tue, 9th June (KO: 18:00): Wales v Czechia (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Kirsty Howat
Kirsty Howat was an unused substitute as a Caroline Weir hat-trick helped Scotland thrash Israel 6-0 in Hungary.
Scotland are still in top spot in Group B4, ahead of Belgium on goal difference.
Not only will they need to beat Israel again on Tuesday - they will need to ensure that Belgium do not surpass them on goal difference as they take on fourth-place Luxembourg.
Should they finish top, they will face another second or third-placed League B team in the first-round play-off.
Fri, 5th June: Scotland 6-0 Israel (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Tue, 9th June (KO: 18:00): Israel v Scotland (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Allyson Swaby
Jamaica will contest the quarter-final of the CONCACAF W Championship in November against Costa Rica.
A win in that game will guarantee qualification to the 2027 World Cup, with the Reggae Girlz playing a series of friendlies until then.
Shania Hayles proved to be the difference maker as Jamaica beat Panama 1-0 in the first of their friendly double-header on Saturday.
Swaby started in that game, keeping a clean sheet.
She will be looking for a repeat on Tuesday, as Jamaica face Panama again in Panama City.
Sat, 6th June: Panama 0-1 Jamaica (Friendly)
Tue, 9th June (KO: 02:00): Panama v Jamaica (Friendly)
My Cato
After Sweden U23's defeat to England in April's WU23 friendly tournament final in April - Cato and the team now have friendlies against Norway and Mexico to look forward to.
Cato was an unsued substitute in the first game against Norway, as Sweden ran out 2-0 winners in Kalmar.
They now turn their attention to Mexico on the 8th June - the first ever meeting of these two teams at U23 level.
Wed, 3rd June: Sweden 2-0 Norway (Friendly)
Tue, 9th June (KO: 17:30): Sweden v Mexico (Friendly)