Tickets for Palace Women's next home game are on-sale now. They face Sheffield United in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 on Sunday, 9th November at the VBS Community Stadium.
Click the button below to secure your spot!
Abbie Larkin's late goal in Belgium earned the Girls in Green a spot in the Nations League A draw next week, whilst Elise Hughes managed to get on the scoresheet against Poland.
Eight Palace players were involved in international friendlies and the UEFA Women's Nations League this week, with several Eagles shining on the world stage.
Ireland and Belgium faced off in the League A/B play-off draw, where the third placed teams in League A groups face countries who finished second in League B groups.
In preparation for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualification phase, Jamaica, Wales, and Scotland competed in international friendlies across the world. New Zealand's preparation continues, with their final game against the USA scheduled for Thursday.
Jamaica and New Zealand will kick off their qualification campaign in November, whilst UEFA members Ireland, Belgium, Wales and Scotland will start theirs in February 2026
Ruesha Littlejohn, Abbie Larkin and Hayley Nolan
Larkin grabbed the headlines in Leuven, as her strike on the 90th minute sealed a priceless win for Ireland in Belgium, not only guaranteeing League A status for the upcoming Nations League campaign but also a play-off spot for the 2027 World Cup qualifiers.
It looked as if the game was destined for extra-time, but Larkin's late finish ensured that Ireland won the tie on aggregate.
She replaced Emily Murphy on the 61st minute, and lifted the ball over Nicky Evrard in the Belgium goal on 90 minutes to halve the deficit and give Ireland a 5-4 lead on aggregate.
Speaking to RTÉ Sport at full-time, she said: "Oh God, honestly, one of the best feelings I've ever had.
"As soon as the goal went in I was like 'wow'. I actually was about to start crying, it was that good, but I had to focus then for the next two minutes.
"I blew my Ma a kiss, to be fair! I'd say she was crying in the stands, but it was amazing."
Palace teammate Ruesha Littlejohn started in both legs whilst Hayley Nolan was an unused substitute for both games.
This result means that Ireland will be in the pot for the Nations League A draw next week, where they could be drawn against some of the best teams in Europe.
The top side in League A groups will automatically qualify for the finals in Brazil, while second and third will face a first-round play-off against a League C side.
Even if Ireland finish last in their group, the bottom placed team in League A will face League B opposition in the first round of play-offs for the finals.
Elise Hughes
It was a productive international break for Elise Hughes, who managed to play in both Wales friendlies and get on the scoresheet.
Hughes managed to get some minutes off the bench against Australia in the first game, as Wales lost 2-1 in Cardiff.
She replaced Hannah Cain on 68 minutes, as a late Caitlin Foord goal earned the Matildas the win.
Next up for the Dragons was another friendly, this time against Poland in Newport.
Hughes opened the scoring on five minutes, prodding home the ball after it deflected into her path.
Poland proved to be too strong for Wales though, and they ended up 5-2 winners at Rodney Parade.
Justine Vanhaevermaet
Vanhaevermaet was not included in Belgium's squad for the League A/B play-off first leg defeat in Ireland, but played the full game in the 2-1 win against Ireland in Leuven.
The margin was not enough however, and Belgium will now be relegated to League B where they no longer have the guarantee of a play-off place for the 2027 World Cup.
Kirsty Howat
Howat was an unused substitute in the friendly game away in Morocco, after goals from Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir sealed a late 2-1 win for Scotland.
She did make an appearance in the friendly against Switzerland though, replacing Kirsty Hanson on 62 minutes.
It wasn't to be for Scotland though, as they suffered defeat in a 4-3 thriller in Dunfermline.
Next up for Howat and Scotland is the draw for World Cup qualifying on the 4th November, before they kick off their campaign in February next year.
Allyson Swaby
Jamaica returned to winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Trinidad and Tobago, thanks to goals from Jody Brown, Natasha Thomas and Tianna Harris.
Swaby captained the Reggae Girlz and played the full game as Jamaica now look ahead to World Cup qualifying in November.
Indiah-Paige Riley
Riley and the Football Ferns have a busy international break ahead, with three fixtures scheduled against Mexico and the USA.
New Zealand lost both games in their double-header against Mexico, first losing 1-0 in Mexico City before a 2-0 defeat in Ciudad Juárez.
Riley managed to start in both games, appearing on the left side of midfield. She now faces the USA on Thursday in Missouri.
Thursday, 30th October (KO: 00:00 GMT) - USA v New Zealand (Friendly)