Ireland

Ruesha Littlejohn, Abbie Larkin and Hayley Nolan

Larkin grabbed the headlines in Leuven, as her strike on the 90th minute sealed a priceless win for Ireland in Belgium, not only guaranteeing League A status for the upcoming Nations League campaign but also a play-off spot for the 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

It looked as if the game was destined for extra-time, but Larkin's late finish ensured that Ireland won the tie on aggregate.

She replaced Emily Murphy on the 61st minute, and lifted the ball over Nicky Evrard in the Belgium goal on 90 minutes to halve the deficit and give Ireland a 5-4 lead on aggregate.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport at full-time, she said: "Oh God, honestly, one of the best feelings I've ever had.

"As soon as the goal went in I was like 'wow'. I actually was about to start crying, it was that good, but I had to focus then for the next two minutes.

"I blew my Ma a kiss, to be fair! I'd say she was crying in the stands, but it was amazing."

Palace teammate Ruesha Littlejohn started in both legs whilst Hayley Nolan was an unused substitute for both games.

This result means that Ireland will be in the pot for the Nations League A draw next week, where they could be drawn against some of the best teams in Europe.

The top side in League A groups will automatically qualify for the finals in Brazil, while second and third will face a first-round play-off against a League C side.

Even if Ireland finish last in their group, the bottom placed team in League A will face League B opposition in the first round of play-offs for the finals.