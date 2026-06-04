Direct qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup can be secured for Ireland, whilst Wales and Scotland have already secured a play-off place by finishing in the top three of their respective League B groups.

Allyson Swaby's Jamaica will contend a friendly double-header against Panama, and Sweden Under-23's will face Norway and Mexico in two friendlies across early June.

Read below to see who our players will be up against, and when they will be playing...