Season Tickets for the 2026/27 WSL campaign are now on-sale!
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With the 2025/26 season now over, six Crystal Palace Women's players will join up with their nations to play in important World Cup qualifiers and friendlies.
Season Tickets for the 2026/27 WSL campaign are now on-sale!
Click the button below to secure your spot ahead of a very exciting season in South London.
Direct qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup can be secured for Ireland, whilst Wales and Scotland have already secured a play-off place by finishing in the top three of their respective League B groups.
Allyson Swaby's Jamaica will contend a friendly double-header against Panama, and Sweden Under-23's will face Norway and Mexico in two friendlies across early June.
Read below to see who our players will be up against, and when they will be playing...
Hayley Nolan & Abbie Larkin
Third-place Ireland's job in June is simple - win against the Netherlands and France and they book themselves a ticket to the World Cup in Brazil.
That's easier said than done, both teams are in the top ten of the FIFA World Rankings whilst Ireland are 23rd.
Should Ireland fail to win both games but finish second or third in Group A2 - they will take on a team from League C in the first-round play-off.
If they finish fourth - they will face a team from League B instead.
Hayley Nolan and Abbie Larkin are both included in the squad, as they take on the Netherlands at home before travelling to Grenoble to take on Les Bleues.
Fri, 5th June (KO: 19:30): Republic of Ireland v Netherlands (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Tue, 9th June (KO: 20:00): France v Republic of Ireland (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Elise Hughes
Wales' route to Brazil is a little more extensive as they find themselves in League B in the UEFA Women's Nations League.
The Red Dragons are second in Group B1, and will face another second or third-placed League B team in a first-round play-off should they top the group.
If they finish second or third, they will face a League B group winner in that first-round play-off.
Should they win the first-round play-off, Wales will contend a final play-off, with the winner qualfiying for the World Cup in Brazil.
Elise Hughes has been called up to the squad as they first travel to Montenegro on Friday, before taking on group leaders Czechia at home next Tuesday.
Fri, 5th June (KO: 17:00): Montenegro v Wales (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Tue, 9th June (KO: 18:00): Wales v Czechia (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Kirsty Howat
Scotland are in top spot in Group B4, ahead of Belgium on goal difference.
They face a double-header against third-place Israel, where two wins should see them top the group - provided they better Belgium's goal difference.
Howat joins Melissa Andreatta’s squad - eyeing the chance to add to her eight senior caps and two goals.
Fri, 5th June (KO: 17:00): Scotland v Israel (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Tue, 9th June (KO: 18:00): Israel v Scotland (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Allyson Swaby
Jamaica will contest the quarter-final of the CONCACAF W Championship in November against Costa Rica.
A win in that game will guarantee qualification to the 2027 World Cup, with the Reggae Girlz playing a series of friendlies until then.
This month, Swaby and the team will fly to Panama City to take on fellow quarter-finalists Panama in a double-header.
Sat, 6th June (KO: 02:00): Panama v Jamaica (Friendly)
Tue, 9th June (KO: 02:00): Panama v Jamaica (Friendly)
My Cato
After Sweden U23's defeat to England in April's WU23 friendly tournament final in April - Cato and the team now have friendlies against Norway and Mexico to look forward to.
Cato was an unsued substitute in the first game against Norway, as Sweden ran out 2-0 winners in Kalmar.
They now turn their attention to Mexico on the 8th June - the first ever meeting of these two teams at U23 level.
Wed, 3rd June: Sweden 2-0 Norway (Friendly)
Tue, 9th June (KO: 17:30): Sweden v Mexico (Friendly)