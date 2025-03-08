Sports photography has often been a male-dominated field, but more and more women are making their mark in the industry, reshaping the way women’s sport is documented and following in the footsteps of Palace’s very own footballing pioneer, Hy Money.

Crystal Palace Women were therefore proud to welcome five female photographers to our home game against Liverpool last weekend to document the action and showcase their work, highlighting the underrepresentation of women in sports photography.

On International Women’s Day and beyond, their work continues to shine a light on the power of representation in football, and ensures that women’s sport is captured in a way that truly reflects its growth and impact...

Lucy Hamidzadeh

Instagram: @juicylucyham