She watched her side beat third-place Bristol City last Sunday, where goals from Abbie Larkin and Ashleigh Weerden helped secure a 2-1 win against the Robins.

The game was also marked by captain Aimee Everett's 100th competitive appearance for the club, and Potter spoke about the importance of her skipper.

"She has been a mainstay for so many years - she's really important to the team.

"I think you can see that when Aimee is playing well, the team are playing well - she has that ability to influence the team a lot.

"She's been at Palace for many, many years and hopefully she will be for many more to come," Potter said.