An Ellie Brazil hattrick saw the Saints claim a 3-1 win at home, with Ashleigh Weerden grabbing a goal back for Palace on the 45th minute.

Looking back to the defeat at St Mary's, Potter was honest in her view of the performance.

"I think that they could have had another couple of goals - how they wanted to run forward more than us, the desire to get forward and have willing runners, creating chances, it was disappointing for us.

"Let's not get away from it, we've been brilliant for five games. But these are the fine moments and these are the ones that we love to judge ourselves against and the people around us.

"Everybody can pick up their game when you're playing against tougher opposition and people that are sat above you in the league.

"We need to learn from that and learn from that quickly and I'm sure we will on Sunday," she said.