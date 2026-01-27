Pride Match

Feburary is LGBTQ+ History Month, an initiative that was started in 2005 - and Palace's clash against Bristol City will celebrate this month.

In our Fanzone, there will be a presence from Palace's official LGBTQ+ supporters group Proud and Palace and Queer Croydon, a community organisation that exists to amplify queerness in Croydon and the wider South London area.

What to expect from our Fanzone?

The Fanzone opens at 12:30 GMT, 90 minutes before kick-off, and is packed with family-friendly games and activities. It's the perfect place to get into the matchday spirit!

You can look forward to a range of exciting attractions, including:

Half-time penalty shoot-out: Our popular penalty shoot-out challenge returns!

Arts and Crafts station: Show your creative side in Sutton with our popular Arts and Crafts station.

Face-painter: Show your support in style and get your face painted with the Palace colours.

Pete and Alice: Get your photo taken with our beloved club mascots, Pete and Alice, who will be there to meet fans of all ages.

Live music: DJ SRae will be playing songs from the players' favourite LGBT+ artists.

And for those looking to grab a bite or a drink, we've got our updated food menu and the 'Alcohol in the Bowl' scheme will be in effect, allowing you to enjoy a drink in the stands whilst you watch the match unfold.