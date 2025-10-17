Palace went behind on the ninth minute through a wicked deflection, but only needed three minutes to muster a response - Kirsty Howat chipping the goalkeeper to score her third of the Barclays Women's Super League 2 campaign.

Potter was honest about the emotions following the 1-1 draw last Sunday, acknowledging the team’s frustration after a bright first-half.

She said: “Yeah, it was hard because we’ve been really disappointed with not getting results after promising performances, but we really felt that second half on Sunday wasn't up to our standards.

“We didn’t show our normal traits, what we were about. We didn't create many chances second-half, we didn't control the game like we like to control the game, like we have been controlling games.

“We don't expect to be perfect by any means. We know good opposition will take moments in the game and have a sustained amount of pressure, but we don't expect it for a full half of a game. I thought we were in control at half-time, we came in with good messages and we just kind of didn't execute the game plan as we would have liked.”

The staff wasted no time in diagnosing the issues and preparing for the upcoming cup fixture.

“We’ve picked it apart, we've dug into it in analysis, in training. We've started the process of trying to make that a little bit better, so we're on the right track again and it’s a good place to start on the weekend to try and turn it around and turn it into a better performance and hopefully three points again,” she said.