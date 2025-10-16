What is the Women's League Cup?
Entering its 15th season, the Women's League Cup is the first piece of domestic silverware available each year in the women's professional calendar.
The competition pits teams from both the WSL and the WSL2 against each other, offering clubs a chance to test themselves across tiers in pursuit of the final.
21 teams enter the cup at the group stage, with the teams split into five groups. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United will enter the competition at the quarter-final stage due to their involvement in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
Palace Women are in Group D and face London City Lionesses, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City in the group stage.
During the group stage, the winning team will get three points, but if a game ends in a draw, both teams get a point and a penalty shootout takes place with the winner earning an additional point.
Key Dates for the Subway Women’s League Cup:
Group Stage Matches:
Sunday, 19th October, 2025: Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town (KO: 14:00 BST, VBS Community Stadium) - Buy tickets here!
Sunday, 23rd November, 2025: Leicester City vs Crystal Palace (KO: 15:00 GMT, venue: TBC)
Following the completion of the group stages, the first-placed team from each group will progress to the quarter-finals which will be held on from the 20th-21st December, before the semi-finals which will take place from 21st-22nd January, 2026.
The final itself will be contested on either 15th March or 16th March, 2026, with details including the date, kick-off time and venue to be confirmed.
Quarter-Finals: 20th-21st December, 2025
Semi-Finals: 21st-22nd January, 2026
Final: 15th-16th March, 2026