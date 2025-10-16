What time does the match start?

Kick-off against Ipswich is at 14:00 BST on Sunday, 19th October at the VBS Community Stadium.

Turnstiles open 90 minutes before kick-off at 12:30 BST, so make sure you head down nice and early to our Fanzone get in the matchday mood.

What will the match kits be?

Palace will be in the usual red and blue home kit, with blue shorts and socks.

Ipswich Town will play in their third kit: a black shirt, black shirts and socks.

Palace's goalkeeper will be in all green, whilst Ipswich's stopper will wear a purple shirt, purple shorts and purple and yellow socks.