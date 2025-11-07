Despite Palace's domination of the ball and a multitude of first-half chances, a late goal from Jessie Gale saw the Eagles lose their second game of the season at Westleigh Park.

Potter spoke about the mood at full-time: "It wasn’t an easy conversation in the changing room post game.

"Emotions were high, but we all discussed our disappointment and the players had an extended period to speak amongst themselves.

"We’ve had a positive response in training this week so we’re looking to put it right on Sunday."