Palace will join clubs across the country participating in the campaign for sustainability in football. The collaboration aims to promote eco-friendly practices within the sport and encourage fans to make a positive impact on the environment.

Green Football’s Great Save initiative is focused on reducing waste and carbon emissions in football, helping to create a more sustainable future for the game.

During Sunday’s match, Palace will be hosting an eco-friendly drive, inviting fans to bring their unwanted football kits and drop them off at the collection point in the Fanzone.

These kits will be donated and repurposed to ensure they don’t end up in landfills, giving them a second life and reducing the environmental footprint of fast fashion in sports.

As someone who has always been committed to sustainable practices, Josie is thrilled to lead the charge in encouraging fans to get involved.

She said: “I thought it was a great initiative to be part of, so I had a little recce around my house, found some old kit I wasn’t using, and donated it to the local Salvation Army.

"I also spoke to Nick, our kit man at Palace, to see if the club had any kit to donate—he had some too, so we took it down together.

"As footballers, sustainability isn’t always at the forefront of our minds, but we have a responsibility to do better. Simple actions like donating old kit instead of throwing it away can set an example and help keep kit out of landfill.

"Football can be greener—whether that’s clubs reducing single-use plastics, encouraging more sustainable travel, or creating a circular economy for kit rather than discarding it every year. Small changes can make a big difference."

By participating in the Great Save, fans can play a role in reducing waste and making football more sustainable for future generations.

Don’t miss out on this chance to make a difference and support your team while taking part in this eco-friendly movement at the VBS Community Stadium. ♻️

Tickets are still available for Sunday's fixture, and you can get them here!