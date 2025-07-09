Their major tournament debut has seen Wales plunged into the deep end, with a challenging Group D draw featuring former winners England, the Netherlands, and France.

The defender, who recently extended her contract at Palace, made history in becoming the first Palace Women's player to play at the Euros.

Despite a 3-0 opening defeat to the Netherlands, the team's focus remains sharp, according to Green.

In her latest column for BBC Sport, Green said: “All our attention is now on the France game.

“It is no surprise to us that we're going to be playing in a really difficult game because our group is really, really tough.

“We know we're in the deep end at this tournament, but we have better depth than we have ever had, and we know that no-one is going to work harder than us.”