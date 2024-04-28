The Eagles hold a three-point – and 22-goal – lead at the top of the table, hosting Sunderland in front of a record attendance at Selhurst Park.

As well as being accompanied by family-friendly activities and a special atmosphere in SE25, the match, which kicks off at 14:00 BST, is also being broadcast live and free on the FA Player.

Tickets are also on sale, with a record attendance expected; find out more here.

A point for Palace will seal first place, and promotion to the Women’s Super League for the first time in the club’s history.

Even a defeat, as long as it avoids a 23-goal swing in second-placed Charlton’s favour, would finish the job.

Head coach Laura Kaminski held a pre-match press conference ahead of the game, where she reflected a historic first season in charge of the club – and looked forward to a huge day in Palace history.

“We are taking the game very seriously and we are preparing as normal,” she said. “What we know is it’ll be a fantastic day for the fans.

“It has already broken the record for number of tickets sold for a Palace Women game at Selhurst Park, so we are really looking forward to it.

“I just want to say how proud I am of all of the players and staff and I give my thanks to [Chairman] Steve [Parish], [Sporting Director] Dougie [Freedman] and the board for the support that we’ve had this year to get this over the line.

“What a great position we find ourselves in, and we deserve the celebrations for the last game of the season.”