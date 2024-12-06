Palace Women's last WSL fixture was on the 17th November, with many of the players featuring in important international games since.

"It’s always a challenge when they've been away all week.

"We’ve been working hard with the players who stayed behind, and those who returned have come back in good spirits, which is positive for us," she said.

There was jubilation for Lily Woodham, Josie Green and Elise Hughes during the international break, as Wales secured a historic qualification to Euro 2025, as they knocked out Abbie Larkin and Izzy Atkinson's Ireland.

Speaking on how these experiences affect the group, Kaminski said: "It's up to the players to compartmentalise.

"Although we support them on international duty, they know they need to focus on the task at hand. They’re professionals, and they’ve shown they can shift their focus quickly."