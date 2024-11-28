Republic of Ireland

Izzy Atkinson & Abbie Larkin

Abbie Larkin and Izzy Atkinson have been called up by Ireland manager Eileen Gleeson for their huge two-legged play-off against Wales.

Larkin and Atkinson both featured for the Republic of Ireland in the previous round of Euro 2025 qualifiers, as Ireland breezed past Georgia to progress to the final round of play-offs.

They will face Palace teammates Josie Green and Lily Woodham on Friday, 29th November (19:15 GMT), as Ireland travel to the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales for the first leg.

The second leg will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Tuesday, 3 December (19:30) – with a place at next summer's Euros on the line.

Wales

Josie Green & Lily Woodham

Josie Green and Lily Woodham have been ever-present for Laura Kaminski's side this season, and both have been selected in Rhian Wilkinson's squad ahead of their Euro 2025 play-off against Ireland.

During the October international break, both Green and Woodham featured for Wales as they knocked out Slovakia in dramatic fashion to keep their Euro 2025 dreams alive.