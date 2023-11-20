On the game itself, the No. 11 admitted: “I felt like we worked really hard throughout the whole game. It wasn’t for lack of effort that we lost, but it’s definitely a tough one to take.

“We all worked really hard. We’ll look at what we’ve done to concede those goals and hopefully amend that for the next time we face them in games to come.

“We will look at it in training, but we need to be tighter and not conceding these goals because when you concede, there’s a chance you’ll get beaten, and that’s what happened.”

Nevertheless, Palace have the opportunity to bounce back straight away ahead of the forthcoming international break when they host Watford in the Continental League Cup group stage on Wednesday evening.

Tickets for the game – which kicks off at 19:15 GMT on Wednesday (22nd November) at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton – are now available.

Reilly said: “We’ll all be looking forward to the game on Wednesday.

“We’ll work in training to see what we can fix [from Sunday], but it’s a different game, so we’ll be looking forward to it.”