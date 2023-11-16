Matchday at Sutton will once again offer up plenty of family-friendly fun with indoor activities and the opportunity to meet the players at the end of the game. Turnstiles open at 18:15 GMT.
As a brilliant family day out, a family of four non-Members (two adults and two children) can take advantage of a group offer and buy their tickets for just £25.
Season Ticket holders and Members can book tickets at even lower prices.
Tickets are also available on the gate – although prices are discounted if booked online (even if booked on-the-day) via cpfc.co.uk.
Ticket details
Season Ticket holders and Members can grab tickets for just £5 online, with Under-16s paying just £2. A family of four can take advantage of a group offer and buy their tickets for only £25, regardless of Membership status!
Tickets will be sent to supporters 48 hours before the match. You will be able to view your purchase in your account history on the ticket website within your Palace account.
KEY THINGS TO KNOW
-
Supporters are encouraged to read our full Ground Guide to the VBS Community Stadium before setting off for the game.
-
-
All Palace Women’s tickets (including Season Tickets) allow general admission only. We anticipate that up to 700 seats will be available in the Main Stand (with the exception of accessible seating); should this fill up, supporters are welcome to stand.
-
To reserve an accessible seat, please contact our dedicated Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey, on 0208 768 6080 or email dlo@cpfc.co.uk, as far in advance of the match as possible.
-
There will be limited matchday parking available on site at the VBS Community Stadium which must be booked in advance. Click here for directions to the ground.
-
The Stadium will open at approximately 18:15 GMT, an hour before the allotted kick-off time.
PRICING
Buy online
On the gate
-
Adult: £19
-
STH and Members: £9
-
Under-16s: £5
Click here to book tickets.
