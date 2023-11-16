Following their huge Women's Championship fixture against Southampton at Selhurst Park this coming Sunday, the Eagles will return to Cup action as they host the Hornets at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton.

Palace defeated Watford 3-0 away in the league just a fortnight ago, and will be seeking a similar result as they bid to bounce back from a penalty shootout defeat – which still earned them a point, after a 1-1 draw – at Lewes in their opening group-stage match.

With only the top team in each group guaranteed to advance, victory will be important to Palace's prospects of advancing from a group which will also see them play London City Lionesses on the road.

Click HERE to buy your tickets now.

Please note that home matches in the Continental League Cup group stages are included in 23/24 Women's season tickets.