Barton initially joined Palace on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2021, helping the side to secure a seventh-place finish.

The midfielder signed permanently for Palace in the summer of 2021 and went on to make 19 appearances as the Eagles finished fourth in last season’s Women’s Championship.

On her departure, Barton commented: "I'd like to say a massive thank you to all the staff and players at Palace - I wish them all the best for the rest of the season."

Crystal Palace Women would like to thank Kirsty for her contribution to the club, and wish her well for the future.

Palace Women are next in action away at Durham Women in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday (29th January). Kick-off is at 12:00 GMT at Maiden Castle Sports Park.

The Eagles then travel to Southampton FC Women the following weekend for a Women's Championship fixture on Sunday, 5th December.

Palace subsequently welcome Durham Women to Hayes Lane for Palace’s next home game: a Women’s Championship clash on Sunday, 12th February at 12:00 GMT.

Tickets for are available for that game from £5* for Season Ticket holders and Members, and can be purchased here.

Please note that ticket prices will increase on match day for purchases made online and at the stadium.