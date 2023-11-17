The new-look Eagles and their head coach are preparing for their first match at Selhurst Park this season, with record numbers set to attend when Palace face Southampton on Sunday (19th November, 14:00 GMT kick-off) – and with tickets still available for those wishing to join a brilliant occasion.

Palace have started the 2023/24 Championship season in blistering form and, following a 3-2 win over Lewes in their last outing, have scored a remarkable 31 goals in just nine matches.

Kaminski told the Evening Standard: “We’ve really built a team with good culture, and that’s been driven by [Chairman] Steve [Parish] and Grace [Williams, Head of Women’s Football].

“I spoke to Steve before I came into the role and I see Steve when he’s in the building. I want to thank Steve in terms of his investment and contribution to the women’s team. I saw he did a speech recently and commented on how proud he is of the women’s results. He keeps in regular contact touch with both Grace and myself.

“Grace has been fundamental as a reason why this season has started so well. She got our fan group together and showed them around our new ground at Sutton. She has supported me overwhelmingly in my role.

“I was also really fortunate to go to lunch with Roy [Hodgson] two weeks ago. He was so kind, and with all the experience he’s got, he gave up his time.

“He was discussing with me his experiences of the different countries he’s managed and different players he’s managed. For me, that’s totally invaluable. He speaks really well and is such an intelligent man.”