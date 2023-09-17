The Eagles are unbeaten after three Women’s Championship games so far this season, and enjoyed a record-breaking 9-1 win over Durham last time out to move top of the table.

They travel, however, on Sunday afternoon to Eppleton Colliery Welfare Ground to face second-placed Sunderland – also unbeaten, and yet to concede a goal in three matches this season.

With an international break due to take place following the fixture, Kaminski wants to see her side sign off on a high.

Kaminski said: “It’s nice to be top of the table. We deserve to be there with a performance like that [against Durham] – but it’s even tougher to stay there.

“We need to not get ahead of ourselves, and we need to keep our feet on the ground which is the most important thing. We just take each week as it comes and I need to keep really consistent with the standards that we set here for the players.

“Every week poses a different identity in terms of the opposition… we just need to keep our feet on the ground ready for the international break, when we can give the players a little bit of time off to rest and relax, and then come in again fresh and ready to work for that period after the first international break.”

Sunday’s match away at Sunderland kicks off at 14:00 BST, with travelling supporters able to purchase tickets via the home team’s website.

Following the international break, Palace Women return to action against Sheffield United Women in south London at the VBS Community Stadium on Saturday, 30th September (14:00 BST). Click here for more information.

Tickets are now also available for the clash against London City Lionesses on Sunday, 15th October (14:00 BST) and also for the fixture against Lewes on Sunday, 12th November (14:00 GMT).