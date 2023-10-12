In the Eagles’ opening match in Group C of the Continental Tyres League Cup, a much-changed Palace team largely dominated proceedings and seemed set to take all three points thanks to Elise Hughes’ second-half header.

But as the hosts mounted pressure in the latter stages, a last-gasp corner was bundled home – and, following the 1-1 draw, Palace missed out on a bonus point by losing a penalty shoot-out.

Kaminski surmised: “We had a lot of rotation in terms of the squad, which I was really pleased with. I had full confidence in the players that were on the pitch and actually, if you look at our performance, I was really happy with the way those players stepped up to fight.

“A lot of the players who started the game haven't had minutes recently and, as part of the squad, for them to go out there and start the game, away from home as well, and what is always a difficult place to come… I was really, really proud of those players and the shift they put in for the club.

“I thought it was a fantastic effort from them. At half-time, we asked them to make some tactical changes in terms of our in-possession build-up play, and they applied those really well. We created some chances, more so in the first-half, and we should have finished those.