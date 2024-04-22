The Eagles all-but-sealed the Championship title with their victory at The Dripping Pan, leaving them three points clear at the top of the table with just one game left to go – and a 22-goal headstart in terms of goal difference over Charlton Athletic.

It all means that Palace are almost certainly due to lift the Championship trophy at Selhurst Park next Sunday (28th April, kick-off 14:00 BST).

A beaming Kaminski – having achieved a monumental feat in her first season in charge – told Palace TV at full-time: “I can't put it into words. All I'll say is that I haven't just got a talented group of players that will work for each other. I've found a group of people that are just amazing athletes, amazing footballers, and what a group.

“It's been an absolute privilege to work alongside such talented, great people, and what a great club to do it at. Obviously from the outside you don't see it, but the feel of the club at the moment is just so together and really progressive. I'm so happy for the players because I know they've worked so hard.

“They’ve been really cool and calm all year, but this is what we've been striving for, this is what we've been aiming for. Although no one spoke about it in the early doors, we always knew we could be better. I always knew the potential of the group, which is why I came to the club.”

Shanade Hopcroft’s superb volley and Molly Sharpe’s composed finish – combined with Charlton’s win away at Sunderland – have now surely sent the Championship to south London.

On the goals, the head coach said: “It sums up the team. I've told Shanade all year to work on her shooting, and she turns up and scores a worldie! We'll take that one as coaching staff!

“It was a worldie finish, and it lets you know the confidence of where she's at at the moment, and where the team are at at the moment. All week, all we've spoken about is the pressure is just to play, the pressure is to perform. For us, we love playing good football, so that's what we're good at.

“For me, week in, week out, the pressure has only been to perform well.”

On the prospect of a trophy lift at Selhurst Park, Kaminski refused to look ahead of the final-day game against Sunderland, explaining: “To be at home, at Selhurst, with our fans, our staff, our players' families, all the friends that are attached… I can't explain how that weekend's going to look.

“But what I will say is, although the goal difference spins a certain way, we will again feel the pressure to perform. We want to give the people that are coming down next weekend a performance to be really proud of.

“What a year it's been. What a year for every player and person attached to this club. It's been outstanding.”

