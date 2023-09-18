The Eagles looked to be on course for a third win from their opening four games of the Women’s Championship season against Sunderland on Sunday, but saw Elise Hughes’ early header cancelled out by Brianna Westrup’s last-minute goal for the hosts.

Nevertheless, eight points from four matches – and third place in the table – represents a strong start for the new-look Eagles, whose team have featured new management, players and a new home ground this season.

“I think, first of all, Sunderland is a very difficult place to come to,” Kaminski reflected. “They’re a very well-respected side. They fight well and defend well, they’ve got a good shape, and we found that difficult to break down.

“If we’re honest, we’re not happy with our performance as a group, but I am happy with the way the side really fought and grafted together so that we have got something to take back home with us. The scoreline, in the end, was probably fair.

“We look at ourselves and we could have played better and asked a few more questions, but we got off to a slow start and didn’t really recover from there.

“Nevertheless, it’s been a really positive month for the group. The players have been great. Let’s not forget all the changes we’ve made with new recruits, myself and a new staff team coming in, so it’s been really important to embed a new philosophy. They’ve reacted really well.

“We want clean sheets and we want to work towards that, so we’ll work hard to get that over the line after the international break. We’re disappointed to have conceded today, but it’s a reminder that we can’t switch off. We need to be focused and engaged in the game and there are teams who can punish us if our shape off the ball is wrong.”

Hughes leads Palace’s scoring charts so far this season, with six goals in her opening four matches, and Kaminski praised the forward for once again getting onto the scoresheet on Sunday.

The head coach confirmed: “Elise is fundamental. She’s a great goalscorer in the box and gets some really good finishes away.

“She goes away now to Wales and both myself and the squad wish her the best of luck on international duty. I want Elise to continue to perform well and score goals for us as the season goes on.”

Despite playing just shy of 300 miles away from home, Palace were once again backed by a vocal contingent of travelling supporters.

Kaminski confirmed: “The fans have been great. We got to know them at Sutton and we can hear them when we’re all the way up in the north-east at Sunderland.

“I just want to say thank you to all of the travelling fans who have come here today because it’s a long way from home, and we really appreciate their support.”

Palace sit third in the Women’s Championship table after four games played, going into the September international window.

Following the two-week break, Palace return to action against Sheffield United Women in south London at the VBS Community Stadium on Saturday, 30th September (14:00 BST). Click here for more information.

Tickets are now also available for the clash against London City Lionesses on Sunday, 15th October (14:00 BST) and for the fixture against Lewes on Sunday, 12th November (14:00 GMT).