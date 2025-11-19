Crystal Palace Women take on Leicester City in the final group stage game of the Subway Women's League Cup on Sunday at 15:00 GMT, read below to find out more.
How can Palace go through?
After a narrow 2-1 defeat to London City Lionesses in the first game, and a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town in the second, Palace find themselves in second place in Group D.
Group D is still up for grabs, with every team aside from Ipswich able to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Palace take on the Foxes at 15:00, whilst Ipswich host London City at 14:00 on Sunday.
Only the winner of each group will progress to the knockout stages, so Sunday's game is a must-win for the Eagles.
For Palace to progress, they must beat Leicester by three or more goals and also better London City's goal difference, should they beat Ipswich.
Should the game end in a draw, both teams get a point and a penalty shootout will take place with the winner earning an additional point - although this scenario would guarantee progression for Leicester City either way.
If Palace go through, they will progress to the quarter-finals, which will be held from the 20th-21st December, before the semi-finals which will take place from 21st-22nd January, 2026.
The final itself will be contested on either 15th March or 16th March, 2026, with details including the date, kick-off time and venue to be confirmed.
Quarter-Finals: 20th-21st December, 2025
Semi-Finals: 21st-22nd January, 2026
Final: 15th-16th March, 2026
What will the match kits be?
Palace will be playing in our Eagle Gold kit, with gold shirt, shorts and socks.
Leicester City will be play in their home kit: a blue shirt, blue shorts with blue socks.
Palace's goalkeeper will be in all orange, whilst Leicester's stopper will be in all green.
Who are the officials?
The referee for Sunday is Alice Parker.
Her assistants will be Zeyad Ahmed and Broghan Kelly, the fourth official will be Aimee Keir.
Is the match on TV?
Sunday's fixture against Leicester City has not been selected for broadcast.
If you can't make it to the match, you can follow our live feed on X to keep up with all the action!
Alternatively, download the Official Crystal Palace App for live match notifications, Opta stats and commentary – ensuring you don’t miss a minute.
After the whistle
After the game, the App's Match Centre is the place to be for all the reaction, as the Palace TV cameras catch up with the head coach and players for their thoughts on the game.
Stay tuned for the Player of the Match votes, where you can pick out your standout performers from the 90 minutes, as well as match highlights.
Every other club channel will also fill with content post-match, right from the final whistle.
Our X, Facebook and Instagram will bring you the best shots and match action from the day as well as all the player responses, stand out stats and every article shared on the site.
Match Details
Leicester City v Crystal Palace Women
- Sunday, 23rd November
- 15:00 GMT
- Subway Women's League Cup
- Meadow Lane
