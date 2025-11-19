How can Palace go through?

After a narrow 2-1 defeat to London City Lionesses in the first game, and a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town in the second, Palace find themselves in second place in Group D.

Group D is still up for grabs, with every team aside from Ipswich able to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Palace take on the Foxes at 15:00, whilst Ipswich host London City at 14:00 on Sunday.

Only the winner of each group will progress to the knockout stages, so Sunday's game is a must-win for the Eagles.

For Palace to progress, they must beat Leicester by three or more goals and also better London City's goal difference, should they beat Ipswich.

Should the game end in a draw, both teams get a point and a penalty shootout will take place with the winner earning an additional point - although this scenario would guarantee progression for Leicester City either way.

If Palace go through, they will progress to the quarter-finals, which will be held from the 20th-21st December, before the semi-finals which will take place from 21st-22nd January, 2026.

The final itself will be contested on either 15th March or 16th March, 2026, with details including the date, kick-off time and venue to be confirmed.