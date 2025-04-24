Tickets for Sunday's must-win game against West Ham are still available, and you can get them here!

Speaking to the media just days after a tough night away at Chelsea, the Palace manager was typically calm and composed – with an eye already turning to the next challenge.

It was a feisty game against the champions, with Smerud first addressing the injury situation.

“We’ll have to check during the day and see – there were some knocks and some wounds, and things we need to look into, but I’ve got no updates yet,” he said.

For the first 20 minutes, Palace had gone toe-to-toe with Sonia Bompastor's league leaders, before a controversial penalty on the 21st minute turned the tide.

“I think in these games, you need to have the margins with you if you're going to have any chance. I think we didn’t have that, and we didn’t manage to get the game to a place where it could really open up, like we did last time [in the FA Cup].

"It was alive for a long time, and in football that’s all you need sometimes. But once they got the two goals, we knew it was going to be difficult. Then we got the red card – and it was done.

“But what I take from it is this – when you’re bottom of the table, away to the top team, and you go down to ten players, you can die. And we didn’t die. We were fighting, and that’s all I can ask of them," he said.