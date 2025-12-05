Lola Brown on staying focused whilst injured, why she loves designing shoes, and her favourite part of Christmas dinner
Crystal Palace Women's attacker Lola Brown sat down this week to talk about how she has found life in South London so far, how she has stayed focused whilst injured, and her favourite part about Christmas.
Brown joined Palace in the summer on loan from Chelsea, and featured in the opening game of the season, a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic.
Injury has kept her out of contention until recent weeks, and so she has reflected on her first few months at the club.
Brown said: "I've really enjoyed my first few months. I think with the injury it's been hard, but I think off the pitch - the girls are all so lovely and supportive and the environment's such a nice place to be in.
"Every day I look forward to coming in to be with the girls and the staff, so yeah I've really enjoyed it in that aspect."
She spoke about her injury, and why she has still remained upbeat on the sidelines.
"I think it was like my first real injury. It has been hard because all I want to do is play football.
"And so not being out on the pitch has been hard, but I think coming in with all the girls - we have our little injury rehab crew.
"We're there, bringing the vibes, putting on music, trying to get each other through it, motivating each other to push ourselves.
"Although you're injured, it's still a great atmosphere to be in, so I still look forward to coming in every day, seeing them and yeah, pushing myself to try and get back on pitch."
The 18-year-old was included in the matchday squad for Palace's 3-0 away win at Leicester in November, and she gave her thoughts on what that result could do for the team.
"Yeah, I think it's massively important. I think it's been amazing winning these two consecutive games and I think we can keep going in this next part of the season."
"We know it has been a tricky start for us but I think recently we've all come together and started working for each other and really thriving off of that. "
"We can really build from this and do even bigger things in the next half of the season," she said.
With the festive season well and truly upon us, Brown gave an insight into what she loves about the Christmas schedule.
Brown said: "I really enjoy playing around Christmas. I love it when you see more fans coming to support because they're in that spirit of Christmas. That's probably my favourite thing.
"But yeah, I wouldn't say on the pitch that it feels different because I think you're just so focused on playing the game. But I'd say for our fixture this weekend, it would be great for as many fans as possible to come as possible.
"And I feel like Christmas time usually brings that, which is amazing - I love that aspect of it!"
Palace Women's last game of 2025 is the Subway Women's League Cup quarter-final against Arsenal on Sunday, 21st December. The team will then have a short winter break before they return to face Sheffield United away on the 11th January.
This means that the women's team will get some time with their families before the season resumes in the new year, and Brown talked about what she likes most about Christmas Day, specifically the food.
She said: "I'd have to say my favourite part about a Christmas dinner would have to be the roast potatoes. I think crispy roast potatoes just can't be beaten. That's what I look forward to the most on Christmas Day.
"I can't wait. And then presents that I wanted when I was younger were always just football themed things.
"I always just wanted football boots or a football. That was always on my Christmas list, every single Christmas!"
For our Festive Fixture on Sunday, we are giving away a number of exciting prizes, including some shoes designed by Brown.
She spoke about her passion for painting shoes, and how she got into it.
Brown said: "I started painting in lockdown to just do something a bit different. I used to watch YouTube videos to sort of teach myself how to paint.
"And then I did it at school and just loved doing normal paintings, it just was my way of relaxing, sitting down and doing that. I'd enjoy it when I came home from training.
"The shoes are a bit more recent. I just thought, how can I put two things that I like together, painting, shoes? So I just started painting on shoes. And yeah, it's just been really exciting designing different things.
"So when I heard about doing Palace shoes to give away, I was straight onto it because it's amazing to be able to give away some shoes and show other people something that I love to do in my spare time."
