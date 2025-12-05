Brown joined Palace in the summer on loan from Chelsea, and featured in the opening game of the season, a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Injury has kept her out of contention until recent weeks, and so she has reflected on her first few months at the club.

Brown said: "I've really enjoyed my first few months. I think with the injury it's been hard, but I think off the pitch - the girls are all so lovely and supportive and the environment's such a nice place to be in.

"Every day I look forward to coming in to be with the girls and the staff, so yeah I've really enjoyed it in that aspect."

She spoke about her injury, and why she has still remained upbeat on the sidelines.

"I think it was like my first real injury. It has been hard because all I want to do is play football.

"And so not being out on the pitch has been hard, but I think coming in with all the girls - we have our little injury rehab crew.

"We're there, bringing the vibes, putting on music, trying to get each other through it, motivating each other to push ourselves.

"Although you're injured, it's still a great atmosphere to be in, so I still look forward to coming in every day, seeing them and yeah, pushing myself to try and get back on pitch."