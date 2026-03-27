Before travelling to the stadium
Supporters are reminded that, ahead of Sunday's game, you will need to download your new pass via <a href="https://www.cpfc.co.uk/news/information/palace-app-upgraded-download-and-use-now/" target="_blank">the Official Crystal Palace app</a> or the email you have been sent.
Before arriving, please ensure that the pass in your phone wallet is for this fixture (Crystal Palace Women v Charlton Women), and does not show the details of a previous match.
To download your new pass via the App, please follow the steps below:
- Open the Crystal Palace app and login using the account registered to your ticket.
- Click the ‘MORE’ button on the bottom right.
- Click ‘TICKETS’.
- Click ‘ACCESS FAN WALLET’.
- Click on your ticket to this game.
- Click ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ or ‘Add to Google Pay’.
- Follow the on-screen instructions.