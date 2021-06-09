Skip navigation
Selhurst Park has been Crystal Palace's home ground since 1924, and is famous for one of the best atmospheres in the Premier League.

Here, you can find out everything you need to know about visiting the stadium on a matchday as a home fan or visiting supporter.

I do not think there is a better atmosphere in the Premier League.

Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live

Accessing Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park is situated at the heart of Selhurst, just a 10-15-minute walk from Selhurst, Thornton Heath and Norwood Junction stations.

We encourage supporters to cycle to the stadium where possible. Bicycle storage is available for free on request at the Information Centre, which is located by Entrance 9 and open three hours before kick-off.

The Whitehorse Lane stand houses our Executive Boxes, with additional Premium Seating in the Main Stand. Visiting supporters are situated in the corner of the Arthur Wait Stand next to the Whitehorse Lane end.

Information for disabled supporters can be found here.

Getting to Selhurst Park
By road

Postcode: SE25 6PU.

Leave the M25 at Junction 7 and follow the signs for the A23 to Croydon. At Purley bear left onto the A23 at its junction with the A235 (to Croydon).

You will pass roundabouts and junctions with the A232 and A236 as you pass Croydon, after which the A23 bears left at Thornton Heath (at the Horseshoe pub roundabout).

Go straight over into Brigstock Road (B266), passing Thornton Heath station on your left and bearing right on to the High Street.

At the next mini roundabout, (Whitehorse Road/Grange Road) go left into Whitehorse Lane and Selhurst Park is on your right.

By train

The nearest railway stations are Selhurst, Thornton Heath and Norwood Junction.

The stadium is within a 15 minute walk from each of these stations. Please note that Crystal Palace station is two miles from the ground, so it is not advised to travel from here.

Travelling from central London?

  • London Victoria – Southern trains go directly to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (40 mins total)
  • London Bridge – Southern trains go directly to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (30 mins total)
  • London Waterloo – Take any South Western train to Clapham Junction, then a Southern train to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (45 mins total)
  • London Kings Cross – Take the Northern Line to London Bridge, then a Southern train to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (50 mins total)
  • London Euston – Take the Northern Line to London Bridge, then a Southern train to Norwood Junction station, followed by a short walk (50 mins total)
  • London Paddington – Take the Circle Line to London Victoria, then a Southern train to Selhurst station, followed by a short walk (60 mins total)
By bus

Frequent bus services operate from all directions to Selhurst Park. For more information visit Transport For London.

By taxi

Private hire taxis can drop off at the corner of Park Road and Whitehorse Lane which is located at the visiting supporter end of the stadium.

Local private hire numbers:

Addison Lee: 0207 407 9000

Carlton Cars: 0208 653 6000

By bike

We encourage supporters to cycle to the stadium where possible. Bicycle storage is available for free on request at the Information Centre, which is located by Entrance 9 and open three hours before kick-off.

Guide for home supporters

All the information you need if coming as a home fan.

Guide for visiting supporters

All the information you need if coming as a visiting fan.

Code of conduct

Read our code of conduct for visiting Selhurst.

Useful matchday information
Stadium opening times

Home matchdays Club Reception – 9am until 30mins after full-time Club Shop – 9am until kick-off and then 60mins after full-time (closed on Sundays) Box Office – 9am until two hours before kick-off and half an hour after full-time (closed on Sundays)

Saturday - non-matchday Club Reception - Closed Club Shop - 9am to 5.30pm Box Office - 9am to 5.30pm

Sunday - non-matchday Club Reception - Closed Club Shop - Closed Box Office - Closed

Monday - Friday Club Reception - 9am to 5pm Club Shop - 9am to 5.30pm Box Office - 9am to 5.30pm

Car parking

There is no available parking at the stadium. Some local streets are subject to time restrictions and permit-only requirements. Supporters are advised to leave plenty of time when looking for local parking.

Drivers may find suitable parking spaces by visiting driveway rental sites - JustPark and Your Parking Space - at their own risk.

For supporters with disabilities, there are a small number of disabled badge holder bays available in Sainsbury’s car park which is located next to the stadium. These bays are occupied on a strictly first come, first served basis.

Road closures

The roads around the stadium will be closed from two hours before kick-off until approximately one hour after the final whistle for security reasons and to allow pedestrians to leave the stadium safely.

Accessibility information

Information for disabled supporters can be found here.

Meeting points

Supporters are encouraged to use the Information Centre outside Entrance 9 as a meeting point. Stewards will be on hand to help with directions if needed.

Ticket collections

Home matchday ticket collection is located at Entrance 9 - this includes any duplicate requirements.

Visiting supporters' tickets are collected at Entrance 4.

Bags and luggage drop-off
  • Supporters can bring a bag/backpack (small enough to fit under their seat) into the stadium, subject to a full search at the turnstiles.
  • Alternatively, luggage can be left for free at the Information Centre which is located at Entrance 9.
  • The Information Centre is open three hours prior to kick-off and until 30 minutes after the final whistle.
  • Uncollected items are taken to the Main Reception.
  • Crystal Palace cannot be held responsible for any left items.
Stadium catering prices

Please note that Selhurst Park is a cashless stadium.

Selhurst Park’s food and drink concourses are cashless – so bring your payment card. Apple Pay and Google Pay are accepted.

Get into the stadium early (from an hour and a half before kick-off) to take advantage of the Early Bird offer of a cheeseburger, hot dog or Tuscan bean pie plus a beer for £7 (not available in the visiting concourses). This offer ends 45 minutes before kick-off.

Alternatively, the meal deal is available at selected kiosks around the stadium and consists of a non-alcoholic drink, a burger or Tuscan bean pie and a side for the price of £8.50.

The full menu can be viewed here and will be available on all public concourses.

Food and drink

Soft drinks only are allowed to be brought into the stadium, however they must be less than one litre, in a plastic bottle and with a factory sealed lid. Strictly no alcohol is allowed to be brought into the stadium.

Full details can be found here of food and drink available at stadium concourse bars.

Our ethos

We source from partners and growers we know and trust, letting their farming dictate our menu based on season and sustainably. We believe the food journey begins with caring for ingredients and animals and go to great lengths to work with farmers who are doing the right thing, sourcing products locally where possible.

That’s why we put just as much care into how an animal is raised and treated as we do into the soil our vegetables and fruits are from. We get whole vegetables, whole fruits and whole grains delivered to our kitchens, before our team dices, slices, spices and roasts in-house; because food tastes better when it’s made fresh.

Crystal Palace are committed to using local suppliers for food and drink across the stadium. Goddard's pies and Palace Ale are available across Selhurst Park and both come from quality, local sources.

Reporting poor/offensive behaviour

Crystal Palace F.C. operate a confidential text service for supporters who witness and wish to report any kind of poor behaviour from supporters on matchdays inside Selhurst Park.

If you have an incident to report, text 07507 477 669 using one of the codes below, along with your location (block, row, seat number):

LGBT (anti-LGBT or homophobic chanting) FOUL (foul language and behaviour) RACISM (racist chanting and/or shouting) DRINK (drinking alcohol in view of the pitch) SMOKE (smoking/vaping inside the stadium) PYRO (use, or intended use, of any pyrotechnic or smoke grenade) Messages are charged at your local rate.

If the text does not work, please speak to a steward.

CCTV

The stadium is monitored by CCTV throughout, and some stewards may be wearing body cameras that record both audio and visual for your safety.

Ground regulations

Notice: Entry to the Ground is expressly subject to acceptance by the visitor of these Ground Regulations and the rules and regulations of FIFA, UEFA, The Football Association, The Premier League and The Football League in respect of the relevant competition. The Ground Regulations incorporate the Club's Customer Charter (if any). Entry to the Ground shall constitute acceptance of the Ground Regulations.

"Ground" means this football stadium and all locations owned, occupied or utilised by the Club.

"Club" means this football club.

"Match" means any association football match (or any part or aspect of such a match) taking place at the Ground.

"Material" means any audio, visual or audio-visual material or any information or data.

“Football Authority” means each of The Premier League, The Football League, The Football Association, the Football Association of Wales, FIFA, UEFA and any other relevant governing body of association football

1 Notwithstanding possession of any ticket the Club, any police officer or authorised steward may refuse entry to (or eject from) the Ground any person:

1.1 that fails (or in the Club's reasonable opinion is likely to fail) to comply with these Ground Regulations or any reasonable instruction issued by a police officer or authorised steward; and/or

1.2 whose presence within the Ground is, or could (in the Club's reasonable opinion), constitute a source of danger, nuisance or annoyance to any other person.

2 On no account will admission be granted to a person who is the subject of a current Banning Order under the Football Spectators Act 1989 (as amended) or has been convicted of ticket touting offences under the Criminal Justice and Public Order 1994 (as amended).

3 The Club excludes to the maximum extent permitted by law any liability for loss, injury or damage to persons/property in or around the Ground.

4 No guarantees can be given by the Club that a Match will take place at a particular time or on a particular date and the Club reserves the right to reschedule the Match without notice and without any liability whatsoever.

5 In the event of the postponement or abandonment of the Match, refunds (if any) will be made in accordance with the Club's Customer Charter. The Club will have no further liability whatsoever, including (but not limited to) any indirect or consequential loss or damage, such as (but not limited to) loss of enjoyment or travel costs.

6 All persons seeking entrance to the Ground acknowledge the Club's right to search any person entering the Ground and to refuse entry to or eject from the Ground any person refusing to submit to such a search.

7 The following articles must not be brought within the Ground - knives, fireworks, smoke canisters, air-horns, flares, weapons, dangerous or hazardous items, laser devices, bottles, glass vessels, cans, poles and any article that might be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety. Any person in possession of such items will be refused entry to the Ground.

8 Further, you may not bring into the Ground any sponsorship, promotional or marketing materials save in respect of official club merchandise and/or other football related clothing worn in good faith nor may you offer (either free or for sale by any person) any goods (including literature) of any nature without the express written approval of the Club's management.

9 The use of threatening behaviour, foul or abusive language is strictly forbidden and will result in arrest and/or ejection from the Ground. The Club may impose a ban for one or more Matches.

10 Racial, homophobic or discriminatory abuse, chanting or harassment is strictly forbidden and will result in arrest and/or ejection from the Ground. The Club may impose a ban for one or more Matches.

11 The following acts are offences under the Football (Offences) Act 1991 (as amended):

11.1 The throwing of any object within the Ground without lawful authority or excuse.

11.2 The chanting of anything of an indecent or racialist nature.

11.3 The entry onto the playing area or any adjacent area to which spectators are not generally admitted without lawful authority or excuse.

Conviction may result in a Banning Order being made.

12 All persons entering the Ground may only occupy the seat allocated to them by their ticket and must not move from any one part of the Ground to another without the express permission or instruction of any steward, officer of the Club and/or any police officer.

13 Nobody may stand in any seating area whilst play is in progress. Persistent standing in seated areas whilst play is in progress is strictly forbidden and may result in ejection from the Ground.

14 The obstruction of gangways, access ways, exits and entrances, stairways and like places is strictly forbidden. Nobody entering the Ground shall be permitted to climb any structures within the Ground.

15 Premier League stadia are smoke-free and smoking or the use of electronic cigarettes is not permitted inside the Ground.

16 Mobile telephones and other mobile devices are permitted within the Ground PROVIDED THAT (i) they are used for personal and private use only (which, for the avoidance of doubt and by way of example only, shall not include the capturing, logging, recording, transmitting, playing, issuing, showing, or any other communication of any Material for any commercial purposes); and (ii) no Material that is captured, logged, recorded, transmitted, played, issue, shown or otherwise communicated by a mobile telephone or other mobile device may be published or otherwise made available to any third parties including, without limitation, via social networking sites.

17 Under the Sporting Events (Control of Alcohol etc.) Act 1985 (as amended), the following are offences for which a person can be arrested by a police officer and conviction could result in a Banning Order being made:

17.1 Attempting to enter the Ground or being inside the Ground whilst drunk;

17.2 Being in possession of any intoxicating liquor, or bottle, can or other portable container and which could cause damage or personal injury, when entering the Ground or in a public area of the Ground from which the event can be directly viewed.

18 Any individual who has entered any part of the Ground designated for the use of any group of supporters to which he does not belong may be ejected from the Ground either for the purposes of his own safety or for any other reason.

19 Save as set out in paragraph 16 above, no person (other than a person who holds an appropriate licence) may capture, log, record, transmit, play, issue, show or otherwise communicate (by digital or other means) any Material in relation to the Match, any players or other persons present in the Ground and/or the Ground, nor may they bring into the Ground or use within the Ground (or provide to, facilitate or otherwise assist another person to use within the Ground) any equipment or technology which is capable of capturing, logging, recording, transmitting, playing, issuing, showing or otherwise communicating (by digital or other means) any such Material. Copyright, database rights and any other intellectual property rights in any unauthorised recording or transmission is assigned (by way of present assignment of future rights) to the Club and The Premier League. You further agree (if and whenever required to do so by the Club and/or The Premier League) to promptly execute all instruments and do all things necessary to vest the right, title and interest in such rights to the Club and The Premier League absolutely and with full title guarantee.

20 No goods (including literature) of any nature may be offered either free or for sale by any person within the Ground without the express written permission of the Club.

21 Tickets are not transferable and may not be offered for sale without the prior written permission of the Club or otherwise in accordance with the relevant ticket terms and conditions. Any tickets that are transferred are transferred subject to these Ground Regulations. Any tickets offered for sale may be confiscated by any steward, officer of the Club or any police officer. The Club reserves the right to refuse admission to or eject from the Ground, and/or "blacklist", any person who has offered for sale or transferred his/her ticket in contravention of the relevant ticket terms and conditions (and/or the holder of any ticket that has been transferred in contravention of the relevant ticket terms and conditions). Tickets remain the property of the Club at all times.

22 CCTV cameras are in use around and in the Ground. Body worn video cameras recording video and/or audio may also be used as appropriate, for example to record prohibited behaviours as referenced in paragraphs 9 and 10. The Club may itself use or pass to the police or any Football Authority or other clubs, any recordings for use in any proceedings.

23 At all times whilst present in the Ground, persons must comply with any and all instructions of any steward or officer of the Club and/or any police officer. Failure to comply with any instruction may lead to immediate ejection from the Ground.

24 By entering the Ground, all persons are acknowledging that photographic images and/or audio, visual and/or audio-visual recordings and/or feeds (and/or stills taken therefrom ) may be taken of them and may also be used, by way of example and without limitation, in televised coverage of the game and/or for promotional, training, editorial or marketing purposes by the Club, the Premier League or others (including commercial partners and accredited media organisations) and entry into the Ground constitutes consent to such use.

25 All ticket holders agree that the Matches for which the tickets have been purchased are public, and that their appearance and actions inside and in the perimeter of the Ground where a Match occurs are public in nature, and that they shall have no expectation of privacy with regard to their actions or conduct at Matches.

26 Further to paragraph 24, if such person is under 18 years of age, the parent, guardian, or responsible adult who is accompanying them into the Ground shall be deemed to have provided consent on their behalf.

27 Refused entry to (or ejection from) the Ground may lead to further action by the Club including, but not limited to, the withdrawal of any season ticket (without reimbursement), Club Membership and other benefits.

  1.             Flags are permitted although we are limited on where they can be displayed in terms of space available especially in home sections.

All banners must be accompanied by a British Standards zero spread of flames fire certificate. Flags on poles are allowed as long as they are no larger than 2m x 1m in size and the flag poles need to be no more than pencil thick. Crowd surfer flags are not allowed in the visiting section.

They should send details of the flag with the appropriate fire certificate to ben.collins@cpfc.co.uk at least five working days before the game. We will then consult with Stadium Management and a decision will be given from there.

Banners must not contain foul language, be defamatory or contain political or offensive slogans and the club reserves the right to turn banners away if the content is felt to be offensive in any way.

Generally we are flexible with banners but the main obstacle is the lack of space in the ground to display large banners especially in the home and visiting supporters sections.

Published by The Football Association Premier League Limited.

Exiting the ground

Selhurst Park is located within a residential area, so please be respectful and keep noise levels to a minimum when leaving the ground.

Lost property

Any items lost will be gathered up post-match and handed to main reception. These items will be available the next working day by contacting 0208 768 6000.

Useful contacts

Main Reception 0208 768 6000 reception@cpfc.co.uk

Premium 0208 768 6011 chris.woods@cpfc.co.uk

Disability Liaison Officer 0208 768 6080 pamela.groves@cpfc.co.uk

Customer Services Manager 0203 617 2114 nicola.gibbons@cpfc.co.uk

Main Box Office (the Box Office phone line will be closed two hours before kick-off) 0871 200 0071 (calls cost 10p a minute - all proceeds go to Palace for Life Foundation) boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk

Main Club Shop 020 8768 6100 shop@cpfc.co.uk

