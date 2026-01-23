Before you travel

All tickets will be digital and will be emailed to the account holder before each game.

Tickets for every game will be sent out as PDF files, which can either be scanned on your phone at the gates, or printed off at home.

Although we are not expecting any travel disruption, we always recommend arriving early to soak up the atmosphere and avoid any queues at the turnstiles.

Seating Arrangements

Although all supporters at Selhurst Park matches will be seated, matches in Sutton will see supporters have the option of purchasing either a Seating Ticket – allowing them to reserve a specific seat within the VBS Community Stadium’s stands – or a Standing Ticket.

Standing Tickets are not restricted to specific areas. Supporters will be able to move around all terracing stands at the VBS Community Stadium, depending on availability.

If you are a supporter with any accessibility requirements, please contact our dedicated Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey, either by email dlo@cpfc.co.uk or call 0208 768 6000. Limited parking is available for supporters with a blue badge.

Going to the game?

We can't wait to welcome you to Sutton for what should be another amazing matchday in South London.

For any questions or queries relating to the VBS, click the button below to access our 2025/26 Supporter’s Guide to the VBS Community Stadium.