Hughes was substituted during the first-half of our win at The Dripping Pan, and will now undergo surgery and rehabilitation.

Elise will still be present at Selhurst Park, however, for our final-day fixture against Sunderland on Sunday, on what is likely to be a day of celebration as we look to confirm the Women’s Championship title.

Elise has been in excellent form this season and, going into the final match round, leads the Championship’s scoring charts with 16 goals in 21 appearances, having played a vital part in Palace’s promotion push.

Everyone at the club will be supporting Elise closely throughout her rehabilitation programme, looking forward to watching her hit the back of the net again as soon as possible.