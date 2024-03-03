“A new block of games, you always want to start it with a win,” striker Sharpe told Palace TV. “It gets quite intense with the amount of games, so I think if we can get a win this Sunday, it'll just push us on to carry on doing well for the next however many games.

“The coaching staff and the group of girls, we're just trying to take every game as it comes and we want the three points from each game, whether that puts us top of the table or wherever it moves us.

“We’re just looking at it as we need to go and get a win, and not really thinking that much ahead to be honest.

“We’re really looking forward to it [facing Birmingham]. Coming off our last game against Blackburn [a 4-0 win], we're just looking to push on and get another three points hopefully and a clean sheet.

“It’s always good getting back into full training and yeah, we're just hoping to put all that into action on Sunday.”

Sharpe played her part in Palace’s 2-1 win in the reverse fixture back in September at St Andrew’s Stadium, and added: “It was the second game of the season I think, but our performance that day was really good.

“We know that we can beat them, which is a massive positive, and I guess we've just got to go out and do it again on Sunday, and hopefully put in a really good performance.”