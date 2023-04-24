Keen to finish their 22/23 home campaign on a high, the Eagles began with electrifying energy and raced into an early two-goal lead at Hayes Lane, an excellent move and finish by Sharpe followed by a Hollie Olding rocket from range moments later.

But a series of injuries for both sides disrupted that flow and led to five minutes of injury-time, with both teams winning and converting penalties in the closing moments of the half.

As Lewes threatened to make their way back into the game in the second-half, Palace sealed all three points deep into injury-time through Rianna Dean – a fine 4-1 victory keeping them in contention to finish fifth in the Women’s Championship.

After the game, Sharpe told London News Online: “ I am really proud with the way the girls performed today.

“I think scoring early was really important and then we knew we had the upper hand at that point – to take our advantage was equally important.

“It was a really good goal from Hollie [Olding] and I think at that time, when it’s 1-0, the game can go either way, but we had to keep our foot on the gas – and to get that second goal was vital.

“The game was very stop and start, but we kept on doing what we try and do everyday in training: we stuck to our philosophy.

“When you got a two-goal cushion and they get another goal, it can be anyone’s game. We also showed that we can score goals in several different ways to help us finish the season strongly.”

Tickets for the Eagles' final game of the season on Sunday (30th April), against Charlton Athletic at the Valley, are available via the Charlton website.