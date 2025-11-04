How can teams qualify for the Women's World Cup?

The teams who finish in the top two in each League A group will stay in the top league for the World Cup qualifiers, and the top four teams in League B will be promoted.

The third-placed teams from League A will have to play the second-placed teams from League B to decide which four teams claim the final League A spots.

At the end of the World Cup qualifiers, the four League A winners will qualify directly for the Women's World Cup. Other teams will be entered into the play-offs to claim the remaining UEFA spots.