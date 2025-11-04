Palace's international stars are in action this Sunday, where they take on Sheffield United at home in the Barclays Women's Super League 2 at 14:00!
Click the button below to secure your spot!
Palace Women's international contigent have discovered their opponents ahead of the upcoming UEFA Women's Nations League campaign. Read below to find out who they will be up against, and what they need to do to earn a play-off spot for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.
The teams who finish in the top two in each League A group will stay in the top league for the World Cup qualifiers, and the top four teams in League B will be promoted.
The third-placed teams from League A will have to play the second-placed teams from League B to decide which four teams claim the final League A spots.
At the end of the World Cup qualifiers, the four League A winners will qualify directly for the Women's World Cup. Other teams will be entered into the play-offs to claim the remaining UEFA spots.
Abbie Larkin, Ruesha Littlejohn, Hayley Nolan
Abbie Larkin's late heroics against Belgium last week sealed a historic promotion to Nations League A for Ireland and today they discovered who else is in the group.
Given the teams they could have drawn, Ireland have received a comparably favourable draw in their League A debut. They take on France, the Netherlands and Poland in Group A2.
Josie Green, Elise Hughes
Wales will face two teams from the Balkans in Group B1, with them taking on Albania and Montenegro alongside Czechia.
After their historic EURO 2025 qualification last December, the Dragons will be determined to finish top of their group and book a play-off place for the 2027 World Cup.
Group B1
Kirsty Howat
Scotland face a similar qualification challenge to Wales, they must win their group in order to guarantee a World Cup play-off place.
Unlike Wales, Scotland have played at a World Cup before, making their debut at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.
Group B4
Justine Vanhaevermaet
After their dramatic defeat to Ireland in the League A/B play-off, Belgium will now have to compete in League B for the upcoming Nations League campaign.
Like in October, Vanhaevermaet will likely have to face her Palace teammates again in the Nations League with Kirsty Howat's Scotland drawn in Group B4 alongside them.
