The Eagles enjoyed the vast majority of possession and territory in Berkshire, but were only able to convert it into a solitary goal: Elise Hughes’ first-half header from Fliss Gibbons’ set-piece.

They were pegged back soon after through a breakaway goal from Reading’s Lauren Wade and, despite continuing to plug throughout the game, were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Nolan told Palace TV: “It was really disappointing. We dominated the game. Especially in the first-half we had about 70 or 75 percent possession and when we got around the 18-yard box we didn’t bury our chances.

“I think we could have been a bit more composed in the final 18. We dominated throughout the entire game. We got into good positions, good pockets on the field, but once we got round the 18-yard box I think we panicked a little bit.

“We didn’t pick the right passes, we didn’t pick the right moments to take shots, and it fell in their favour in a way that none of our shots went on target or the ‘keeper didn’t make many saves.

“We didn’t create enough chances, so it’s a bit disappointing to come away with a draw, but we need to move on to the New Year and bounce back quickly.”

Regardless of the draw, Palace Women remain in fourth in the Women’s Championship; having fulfilled half their league games, they sit just two points off the top of the table, with a game in hand on the teams around them.

As a result, Nolan saw the positives from the point: “We’re away from home and we got a point.

“We have to move on and push on. We’ve got a lot of games coming up, so we have to take the positives and move forward.”

Following the winter break, Palace return to action on Sunday 14th January 2024 with an Adobe Women’s FA Cup fourth-round match at home to Blackburn Rovers (kick-off 13:00 GMT). Tickets are now on sale.

Later in the year, the Eagles will host Watford at Selhurst Park on Sunday, 24th March 2024 (kick-off 14:00 GMT) – and fans booking before 23rd February 2024 can enjoy a 50% off ‘early bird’ discount!