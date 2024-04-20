With 20 out of 22 Women’s Championship fixtures played, the Eagles have already set a plethora of Palace records in 2023/24, with more goals (53 in 20 matches), more wins (13) and more points (42) than ever before.

They will record their highest-ever finish – in the worst case, third, and the best, first – eclipsing the Palace side who finished fourth in 2021/22.

And what’s more, they may yet seal glory: an excellent 1-0 win against Birmingham City last weekend moved Palace two points ahead of Sunderland and three in front of Charlton, and with a much stronger goal difference.

Palace therefore go into the final two games knowing that, whatever happens, they are guaranteed to still be in with a chance of winning the title come the final day at Selhurst Park, for which tickets are now on sale.

How did they get to this position? Pull up a chair – or, if you’re feeling luxurious, one of those fancy padded sofas – and pour yourself some popcorn, as Palace TV joins head coach Laura Kaminski, along with players Fliss Gibbons, Annabel Johnson, Aimee Everett, Molly Sharpe, Elise Hughes, Shanade Hopcroft and Hayley Nolan, to look back over the campaign.

How will it all culminate? Make sure you’re there to find out:

How could Palace win the league on Sunday?

Should Sunderland and Charlton draw, and Palace win at Lewes, the Eagles would mathematically win the league title on Sunday afternoon – setting up the potential of a celebratory final game at Selhurst Park.

Winning at Lewes will, by no means, be a simple task. Sitting 11th in the Championship at present, Sunday's hosts will be fighting to stave off potential relegation on their home turf; they sit three points adrift of Reading and safety, with two games left to play.

As Kaminski often stresses, Palace will not get too far ahead of themselves – plenty of work is still to be done.

While tickets are on sale via Lewes' website, Sunday's match will be streamed live and for free via the FA Player from 14:00.

If either Sunderland or Charlton win – or Palace do not – then the title race would go right down to the wire. It would all come to a head in an exciting final-day fixture at Selhurst Park between Palace and Sunderland on Sunday, 28th April (14:00). Find out more here.