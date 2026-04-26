One game separates Crystal Palace Women from an immediate return to the Women's Super League. Read below to see what Jo Potter's side need to do...
Last May, it was announced that Crystal Palace Women would be competing in the newly-named Women's Super League 2.
Along with a new name - the WSL2 has a new structure for this season.
In previous years, only the top team would earn promotion to the WSL - this was how Palace earned WSL promotion in the 2023/24 season.
However, for this season only, up to three teams can go up - making this a totally unique campaign for Jo Potter's side.
Who gets promoted to the WSL this season?
- Like previous years, the first-place side will earn automatic promotion to the WSL.
- The second-place team will also earn automatic promotion to the topflight.
- The third-place team will contest a playoff game against the bottom side in the WSL, with the winner taking the last spot in the topflight.
The 2025/26 format is unique to this campaign, as from the 2026/27 season onwards - the second-place team will contest the playoff against the 13th-place WSL side.
This means the WSL will have 14 teams instead of 12 from the 2026/27 season.
What do Palace need to do?
After a dramatic penultimate day in the WSL2, a win on the final day will see Palace automatically promoted to the WSL.
Following the 2-1 win away in Sunderland, Palace Women are in third-place with 41 points - the promotion playoff position.
Charlton Athletic sit in first-place, one point ahead of Palace on 42 points.
Second-place Birmingham City are level on points with Palace, but have a significantly better goal difference (+7).
The order of the top three will now come down to the final day, with Palace taking on a relegated Portsmouth at the VBS, whilst Charlton face Birmingham City at home.
If Palace win against Portsmouth, they will guarantee second-place and automatic promotion to the WSL, as a minimum.
If Palace draw against Portsmouth, they can still finish second if Birmingham beat Charlton.
If Palace lose against Portsmouth, they will finish third unless Charlton beat Birmingham by more than eight goals.
To finish first, Palace will need to win and hope the Charlton v Birmingham game ends in a draw.
Kick-off is at 15:00 BST on Saturday, 2nd May, as the WSL2 draws to a dramatic conclusion.
Tickets are selling fast for that HUGE clash in South London, click below to get yours now!