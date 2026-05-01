Crystal Palace Women can seal promotion to the WSL with a win against Portsmouth on Saturday. Find out how you can watch the game below!
Watch the game using the embedded link above!
Promotion is on the line for Jo Potter's side - click here to find out what is at stake.
How can I watch the game?
The game kicks off on Saturday, 2nd May at 15:00 BST at the VBS Community Stadium and will be broadcast live on the Barclays Women's Super League 2 YouTube channel.
If you can't watch the game, the best place to follow all the action live on matchday is via our Palace Women X channel and Instagram channel, with live updates and content throughout the afternoon.
You can also follow via the official Crystal Palace App, through which goal updates and other important notifications are delivered straight to your phone, keeping you informed of all the goals and key incidents for both sides.
Throughout the game, live Opta stats on the app will also keep you up to date with all the action. Even from ahead of matchday, and after the full-time whistle, you can follow all the action, with previews, reaction and video all in one place.
The Opposition
Portsmouth Women have a storied history dating back to 1914, though the modern club was officially formed in 1987.
Gemma Hillier is a legendary figure for Portsmouth Women, holding the club's all-time record for both goals and appearances and in 2018, she became the first Portsmouth Women player to be inducted into Portsmouth FC's Hall of Fame.
In 2024, Portsmouth Women took on fully professional Newcastle in the Semi-Final of the League Cup at St James Park, in front a bumper crowd of 22,307.
- Head Coach: Jay Sadler
- Nickname: Pompey
- Ground: Westleigh Park, Fratton Park
- Founded: 1987 (39 years ago)
Match Details
- Crystal Palace Women v Portsmouth Women
- Saturday, 2nd May (15:00 BST)
- Barclays Women's Super League 2
- VBS Community Stadium