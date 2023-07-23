Her selection brought her family immense pride – and started a rush to get kitted out for the tournament.

“I’m just proud and honoured,” Bailey-Gayle says. “I’m in touch with my culture and my roots and my family are really proud.

“They are buzzing – they are all going to buy a Jamaica top now, talking about which one they are going to get. They are proud, and that’s the main thing.”

Bailey-Gayle has noticed the rise in support for women’s football, no more so than with Crystal Palace up and down the country.

“It has been ups and downs but I'm happy to be in a place where I am because it has put me in a position to get to a major tournament,” she explains.

“Wherever we go in the country the fans come. We always feel the love, especially when they bring their 20,000 flags! It’s a big feeling to have that support.

“It’s what you do football for, you don’t just play for yourself now. To know you’ve got people coming up that want to be you and want to play football, and having that interaction that can change their days or they are inspired.

“It means a lot when they say they have been watching you, or that you are their favourite played. It’s mad, and it’s special.

“Especially girls saying they play football and they want to play for Palace, it makes it that bit more special.”

Now, though, the focus is on the World Cup and living out a childhood fantasy.

“For such a small island, not just in football but in general, the competition is a lot,” Bailey-Gayle says. “You have people like Usain Bolt. For such a small island, to accomplish and produce people [Jamaica] have is mad.

“As I have got older in my career, I have realised that there are more doors I can unlock,”. “In the last couple of years international football has become more important.

“Now, stepping into senior international football, the dream is a reality.”