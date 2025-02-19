The February international break is set to be a busy one for Palace Women, as 12 players jet off to represent their nations across the world.

The 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League awaits for the Palace players that represent Wales, Ireland, Sweden, Denmark and Finland, as the competition kicks off for all sides on Friday, 21st February.

Wales

Josie Green, Lily Woodham & Elise Hughes

It was jubilation last time out for the Wales team, as they beat the Republic of Ireland across two legs to seal their place at Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

Both Josie Green and Lily Woodham were instrumental in getting Wales to their first-ever major women's football tournament, and they have been selected in Rhian Wilkinson's squad for their upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Sweden.

Elise Hughes also played a key part at the start of Wales' qualification campaign in April 2024 before her ACL injury, and has been recalled to the squad after making her return to the pitch for Crystal Palace.

Fixtures: