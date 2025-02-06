Laura Kaminski’s side have already made club history in the competition, being the first fully professional Palace Women's team to win back-to-back FA Cup wins last season.

Palace have reached this stage of the competition three times in the past six seasons, with fifth-round appearances in 2019/20, 2020/21 and most recently in 2023/24.

On each occasion, they were eliminated by top-tier opposition—Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal, and Chelsea respectively.

If you want to be a part of the action, tickets for this game are still available here!