Sharpe began by reflecting on her summer break, a chance to recharge before the hard work of pre-season.

She said: "My summer was really good. It was good to have a break after the end of last season and take some time away and enjoy some special time with family and friends.

"Now, I'm just excited to get going in the new season."

Palace manager Jo Potter joined the club in June, and Sharpe was quick to praise her new boss.

She said: "Jo coming in has been brilliant for the squad. I think it has really given us a boost.

"She knows how we feel in certain moments. Adapting to her style of play has been really good. She explains things really well and gives us very clear and direct instructions."